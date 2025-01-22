Left Menu

Stalin Strikes Back: Tamil Nadu's Fiscal Future in Focus

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin rebukes AIADMK's leader for criticizing the state's fiscal health. Highlighting his government's efforts towards development and welfare, Stalin challenges past administration's achievements. He accuses the central government of stalling projects due to ideological differences.

Sivaganga | Updated: 22-01-2025 16:13 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 15:22 IST
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin launched a scathing attack on the Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami, following criticism over the state's fiscal situation attributed to the current DMK regime. Stalin accused the AIADMK, which governed the state a decade prior, of turning Tamil Nadu into a revenue-deficit state.

Addressing an official event, Stalin highlighted the DMK's development efforts amid various challenges, including an unsupportive central government. He countered Palaniswami's claims about Tamil Nadu's debt, asserting that the state had been rescued from its prior fiscal crisis under past AIADMK governance.

Stalin further accused the central government of blocking developmental projects over political differences while claiming that his administration fulfilled the majority of its election promises. He announced new projects for Sivaganga district and promised further initiatives in Tamil Nadu's fiscal and infrastructural future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

