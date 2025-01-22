Modi Urges BJP to Overcome AAP 'Disaster' in Delhi Elections

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday, called upon Delhi BJP members to target winning over half of the voting booths in the upcoming assembly elections. He accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of widespread failure and labeled their governance as a 'disaster' while emphasizing the public's growing dissatisfaction.

During a virtual interaction, Modi stated that AAP is aware of losing support across Delhi, despite daily new promises. He accused the party of undermining the purvanchal community in the capital and criticized its record of deceit alongside the Congress over the past 25 years, which he argued led to despair among younger residents.

By contrast, Modi highlighted BJP's commitments, from ensuring water access across Delhi to addressing infrastructure woes. Promising a robust grassroots campaign, he underscored the BJP's model of truth-based governance, mentioning achievements by their state governments and plans to uplift middle-class living standards in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)