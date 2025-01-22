Panama Canal Tensions: President Mulino Responds to U.S. Claims
Panama's President Jose Raul Mulino urged seriousness towards U.S. claims of reclaiming the Panama Canal, as voiced by Donald Trump. Mulino emphasized Panama's responsible administration of the canal, countering Trump's criticisms of broken promises and Chinese involvement. The issue stirs debates on U.S.-Latin American relations.
Panama's President Jose Raul Mulino issued a strong response to U.S. President Donald Trump's claim of reclaiming the Panama Canal. At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Mulino, amidst inquiries, urged seriousness over the matter.
Trump, in his inauguration speech, invoked the 'Manifest Destiny' doctrine, renewing his call for U.S. control of the canal, a vital global shipping route. While details remained vague, Trump hinted at military force, causing ripples of concern across Latin America.
In response, Mulino asserted on social media that Panama has responsibly managed the canal for global trade, including U.S. interests, and refuted claims of Chinese control. The diplomatic tension underscores fragile U.S.-Latin America dynamics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
