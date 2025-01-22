Sterling Soars Amidst Tariff Uncertainty

The pound's ascent continued for a third day, achieving a two-week peak against the dollar this Wednesday, fueled by ambiguity regarding U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff strategies, which have constrained the greenback.

Initially, sterling dipped over 0.3% during early trading following reports that Britain's December borrowing surpassed expectations. Obstacles in the Trump administration's tariff agenda have since pressured the U.S. dollar, boosting the pound's value by 1.6% this week.

Although Trump refrained from imposing immediate tariffs, he considers future tariffs on imports from Canada, Mexico, and China. Investor concerns linger over Britain's economic outlook, potentially leading to more Bank of England rate cuts this year.

