Left Menu

Sterling Soars Amidst Tariff Uncertainty

The pound reached a two-week high against the dollar due to ambiguity over U.S. tariff plans. Despite initial drops, uncertainty surrounding Trump's tariff policies weakened the dollar, causing the pound to gain. Investors remain concerned about Britain's economic prospects, with potential Bank of England rate cuts on the horizon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2025 17:00 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 17:00 IST
Sterling Soars Amidst Tariff Uncertainty
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The pound's ascent continued for a third day, achieving a two-week peak against the dollar this Wednesday, fueled by ambiguity regarding U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff strategies, which have constrained the greenback.

Initially, sterling dipped over 0.3% during early trading following reports that Britain's December borrowing surpassed expectations. Obstacles in the Trump administration's tariff agenda have since pressured the U.S. dollar, boosting the pound's value by 1.6% this week.

Although Trump refrained from imposing immediate tariffs, he considers future tariffs on imports from Canada, Mexico, and China. Investor concerns linger over Britain's economic outlook, potentially leading to more Bank of England rate cuts this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025