JD(U) Withdraws Support from Manipur BJP Government Amid Tensions

In a significant political shift, the Janata Dal (United), a part of the National Democratic Alliance, has withdrawn its support from the BJP-led government in Manipur. The decision was announced by JD(U)'s Manipur Chief, Ksh. Biren Singh, citing defections of five party MLAs to the BJP as a pivotal factor.

This withdrawal adds to the existing political turbulence following the Conrad Sangma-led National People's Party's decision to pull out in November 2024 over unresolved state crises. Despite the growing dissent, the BJP government, led by N. Biren Singh, maintains a strong hold with 37 seats and alliances with the Naga People's Front and independents.

The lone JD(U) MLA, Md Abdul Nasir, will now be seated with the opposition, underscoring the party's new stance. While the BJP's legislative strength remains unaffected, these developments reflect the deepening political challenges it faces in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)