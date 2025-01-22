Left Menu

Controversy Erupts as BJP MP Faces Allegations in Telangana Land Dispute

BJP MP Eatala Rajendar is embroiled in a controversy after allegedly slapping a man involved in a land dispute in Telangana. He accused the man of being a henchman for a real estate businessman harassing local landowners. A case was filed against Rajendar, who demands action against the alleged perpetrators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 22-01-2025 17:44 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 17:44 IST
Controversy Erupts as BJP MP Faces Allegations in Telangana Land Dispute
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MP Eatala Rajendar is at the center of a controversy involving a land dispute in Telangana. A case has been lodged against him following an alleged incident where he reportedly slapped a person tied to a real estate businessman.

The incident unfolded as Rajendar claimed the individual was part of a group harassing local landowners. He intervened when authorities, according to him, failed to protect the affected citizens. A video circulating on social media shows the confrontation escalating.

Rajendar has called for Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to investigate the alleged fraudulent activities aimed at taking over residential lands. He insists that legal actions should focus on those creating fake documents to convert plots for illegal acquisition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025