Controversy Erupts as BJP MP Faces Allegations in Telangana Land Dispute
BJP MP Eatala Rajendar is embroiled in a controversy after allegedly slapping a man involved in a land dispute in Telangana. He accused the man of being a henchman for a real estate businessman harassing local landowners. A case was filed against Rajendar, who demands action against the alleged perpetrators.
BJP MP Eatala Rajendar is at the center of a controversy involving a land dispute in Telangana. A case has been lodged against him following an alleged incident where he reportedly slapped a person tied to a real estate businessman.
The incident unfolded as Rajendar claimed the individual was part of a group harassing local landowners. He intervened when authorities, according to him, failed to protect the affected citizens. A video circulating on social media shows the confrontation escalating.
Rajendar has called for Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to investigate the alleged fraudulent activities aimed at taking over residential lands. He insists that legal actions should focus on those creating fake documents to convert plots for illegal acquisition.
