Political Storm Surrounds Stabbing Attack on Saif Ali Khan

Following the stabbing attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, political tensions rise as Shiv Sena and opposition leaders exchange heated statements. Accusations of government failure to address Bangladeshi infiltration surface, while calls for transparency regarding Saif's recovery prompt questions about Mumbai's law and order situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2025 18:47 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 18:47 IST
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anand Dubey (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan was recently involved in a stabbing incident, sparking a fierce political controversy. The arrest of a Bangladeshi national in connection with the attack has led Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anand Dubey to criticize the central government. Dubey pointed out that Bangladeshi infiltration continues unabated despite BJP's control over several border states.

Anand Dubey's comments followed a statement from Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam, who questioned the government's response to the attack. Dubey retorted, suggesting Nirupam 's mental health needed professional attention, while emphasizing Saif Ali Khan's resilience. Nirupam had expressed concerns about Mumbai's apparent failing law and order situation post-attack.

Actor Khan's swift recovery after treatment at Lilavati Hospital has generated additional public interest. Accusations against the government's handling of security are mounting as the suspect, Mohammed Shariful Islam Shahzad, faces custody. The incident raises questions about urban safety and governmental accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

