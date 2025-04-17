Left Menu

Rajasthan Man Arrested for Cannabis Cultivation Amid Job Claim Controversy

A 27-year-old from Rajasthan, claiming to be a government employee, was detained for cultivating cannabis in his Kamaleswaram home. Although he states he works as an Assistant Audit Officer, authorities are investigating this claim. Cannabis plants and seeds were seized during an anti-drug operation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 17-04-2025 22:35 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 22:35 IST
A 27-year-old man from Rajasthan, allegedly a central government employee, has been arrested for cultivating cannabis plants at his residence near Kamaleswaram, authorities reported Thursday.

Excise officials identified the individual as Jitin, who purportedly works as an Assistant Audit Officer in the state's Accountant General office. However, officials indicated that the legitimacy of his employment claims is still under scrutiny.

During a routine patrol as part of the 'Clean Slate' anti-drug operation, excise officers were tipped off about potential cannabis cultivation. Upon investigation, officers discovered five cannabis plants at the residence. Jitin admitted to cultivating the plants, leading to the seizure of both the plants and cannabis seeds in his possession. Authorities plan to interrogate him further to determine if others were involved in the illegal activity.

