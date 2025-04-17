Pakistan Secures Spot in ICC Women's Cricket World Cup with Dominant Win

Pakistan has successfully secured its place in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup, set to take place in India, following a decisive victory over Thailand in the qualifiers held in Lahore. This triumph marks their fourth consecutive win in the tournament, as confirmed by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

The upcoming World Cup will feature top teams including Australia, India, South Africa, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, and England. Pakistan's journey, under the leadership of Fatima Sana, began with a spirited 38-run win against Ireland. Their momentum continued with a wet-weather win over Scotland by six wickets, and a remarkable victory against West Indies by 65 runs in a low-scoring encounter.

In their final qualifying match, Pakistan displayed exceptional skill, defeating Thailand by 87 runs. Key contributions came from Fatima Sana, who scored 62 runs and took three wickets, and Sidra Amin, who scored 80 runs. Rameen Shamim and Nashra Sandhu also excelled, each taking three wickets. Pakistan is now set to face Bangladesh in the qualifier's final match on April 19, aiming to top the event standings.

(With inputs from agencies.)