Karnataka's Caste Census Controversy: A Political Hot Potato

The Karnataka cabinet's meeting on Thursday hit an impasse as discussions around the Social and Educational Survey report—widely known as the caste census—remained inconclusive. Cabinet ministers emphasized the need for additional technical data, deferring a final decision to a forthcoming session on May 2.

Amidst allegations of internal discord, ministers reported a congenial atmosphere during deliberations. Topics included survey parameters and economic considerations, purportedly only scratching the surface of issues like underrepresentation claimed by communities such as the Vokkaligas and Veershaiva-Lingayats.

The contentious report, costing the government Rs 160 crore, faces a trial of public and political opinion. While dominant communities reject it, Dalits and certain OBC groups advocate for its release and implementation, posing a potential flashpoint in Karnataka's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)