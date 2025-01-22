Left Menu

Bank Shuts Down Far-Right AfD's Account Amidst German Election Tensions

A local chapter of Germany's far-right AfD party faced the closure of its bank account by Volksbank Duesseldorf-Neuss, sparking allegations of electoral bias. The AfD continues to perform well in polls despite opposition parties' reluctance to cooperate. Previous account closures show tension surrounding the party's finances.

  • Germany

In a move that has fueled political controversies, the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party's local chapter revealed on Wednesday that its account was terminated by Volksbank Duesseldorf-Neuss. The far-right group describes this step as a part of an electoral backlash against it amid an approaching national election.

Currently polling second, AfD, characterized by its anti-immigration and anti-Islam stance, is under scrutiny as other political entities maintain a 'firewall' to block its governance potential. While experts suggest it's unlikely to seize power, the situation raises questions about the implications of Donald Trump's potential return influencing the political landscape.

This financial disruption isn't unprecedented, with a previous incident when Berlin Volksbank closed AfD's donations account last year following massive public pressure. While AfD's campaign efforts remain, the broader impact on their financial arrangements could shape a significant aspect of the political narrative.

