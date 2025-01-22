Left Menu

Franco-German Unity Amidst Trump's Tariff Threats

French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz aimed to showcase unity in Paris as Europe faces tariff threats from U.S. President Donald Trump. While Europe stresses its economic strength, internal political challenges persist, complicating the response to external economic pressures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2025 19:47 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 19:47 IST
Emmanuel Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz met in Paris to display a united front against U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff threats. The two leaders emphasized Europe's economic strength, with Macron reaffirming the need for Europe to be more self-reliant.

Despite the ongoing partnership, both leaders face internal political challenges. Macron is dealing with a politically weakened position at home, while Scholz faces upcoming elections with low poll numbers.

Amid these challenges, Europe prepares to navigate transactional relations with Trump, advocating strength and unity in defending key economic sectors, such as steel, cars, and chemicals, against potential tariffs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

