Urgent Call: Protect Indian Immigrants Amidst US Deportation Threat

In a fervent plea, Congress General Secretary Randeep Surjewala pressed Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene and protect the rights of over 20,000 Indian immigrants at risk of deportation from the United States.

Surjewala's call comes in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's commitment to deport illegal immigrants, a move that could drastically affect thousands of Indians seeking a better life abroad. He criticized the Indian government's perceived compliance, urging Modi not to remain silent.

Emphasizing the immigrants' contributions to the U.S. economy and society, Surjewala invoked India's democratic principles and urged Modi to rise and speak up against the deportation threat, aligning with the moral stance taken by U.S. Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde.

