Urgent Call: Protect Indian Immigrants Amidst US Deportation Threat

Congress General Secretary Randeep Surjewala urged PM Narendra Modi to defend over 20,000 Indian immigrants facing deportation from the US. Highlighting their contributions, he criticized the government's compliance with President Trump's policies and called for action to protect the immigrants' rights and uphold democratic ideals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2025 21:00 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 21:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a fervent plea, Congress General Secretary Randeep Surjewala pressed Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene and protect the rights of over 20,000 Indian immigrants at risk of deportation from the United States.

Surjewala's call comes in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's commitment to deport illegal immigrants, a move that could drastically affect thousands of Indians seeking a better life abroad. He criticized the Indian government's perceived compliance, urging Modi not to remain silent.

Emphasizing the immigrants' contributions to the U.S. economy and society, Surjewala invoked India's democratic principles and urged Modi to rise and speak up against the deportation threat, aligning with the moral stance taken by U.S. Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde.

(With inputs from agencies.)

