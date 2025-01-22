BJP Karnataka Factional Feud Intensifies Amid Leadership Crisis

Internal conflicts within the BJP's Karnataka unit have come to the fore as party leaders grapple with growing discord. The core committee meeting, chaired by national general secretary Radha Mohan Das Agarwal, aimed to address the controversies surrounding MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal's harsh criticisms of state leadership.

Yatnal has publicly attacked key party figures, calling for B S Yediyurappa to step aside. These tensions were discussed as leaders planned for district-level appointments, aiming to strengthen party structure amidst looming challenges.

Facing electoral setbacks, including bypoll losses, the party deliberated on the best strategies moving forward. The focus remains on unity and internal coherence as the party navigates these turbulent waters.

