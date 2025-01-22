Left Menu

BJP Karnataka Factional Feud Intensifies Amid Leadership Crisis

BJP's Karnataka unit faces internal discord, with MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal accused of targeting leadership figures like Vijayendra and B S Yediyurappa. The core committee meeting focused on addressing these issues, and plans for appointing district office bearers were discussed amid concerns over recent electoral losses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 22-01-2025 21:03 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 21:03 IST
Internal conflicts within the BJP's Karnataka unit have come to the fore as party leaders grapple with growing discord. The core committee meeting, chaired by national general secretary Radha Mohan Das Agarwal, aimed to address the controversies surrounding MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal's harsh criticisms of state leadership.

Yatnal has publicly attacked key party figures, calling for B S Yediyurappa to step aside. These tensions were discussed as leaders planned for district-level appointments, aiming to strengthen party structure amidst looming challenges.

Facing electoral setbacks, including bypoll losses, the party deliberated on the best strategies moving forward. The focus remains on unity and internal coherence as the party navigates these turbulent waters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

