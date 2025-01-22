Milkipur By-Polls: A Historic Battle for Transparency and Change

Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad expressed strong confidence on Wednesday in his party's prospects for the Milkipur by-polls, declaring that the electorate is determined to secure a historic victory for the SP. 'The people have taken this election into their own hands,' Prasad informed ANI, 'aiming to make history with Samajwadi Party's win.'

Prasad also accused the election presiding officer of exhibiting political bias, identifying him as a former vice president and councillor of the BJP. Determined to ensure electoral integrity, Prasad mentioned his intention to compile evidence and submit it to the Election Commission and potentially escalate the matter to the High Court. 'We demand transparent elections to uphold democracy's sanctity,' he asserted.

Milkipur's by-election, necessitated by Prasad's migration to the Lok Sabha from Faizabad, is slated for February 5, with results expected on February 8. The Congress, aligning with SP, refrains from fielding a candidate, instead endorsing Ajit Prasad, SP's hopeful and Awadhesh Prasad's son, against BJP's nominee, Chandrabhan Paswan.

SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav underscored the by-poll's significance, branding it a key election, and urged for global journalistic scrutiny. 'Milkipur is not just any election, but a battle between PDA and BJP's corrupt system,' he declared, advocating for a transparent process to showcase electoral integrity.

