Syria Invites Global Investors Amid Constitutional Reforms

In a strategic move to revitalize its economy, Syria is inviting foreign investments, as revealed by Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shibani at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Discussions and collaborations with Gulf states, particularly in energy sectors, are underway. Notably, Qatar has agreed to provide Syria with an initial supply of 200 megawatts of electricity.

The country is also embarking on constitutional reforms to facilitate an inclusive political process, aiming for new elections and strengthened sovereignty, according to UN envoy Geir Pedersen.

