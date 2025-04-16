Diplomatic Deadlock: Gulf States Clash Over Sudan Peace Efforts

A major diplomatic conference in London aimed at resolving Sudan's ongoing war ended without agreement due to divisions among Gulf states. Key players such as the UAE, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia were unable to find common ground on Sudan's governance, leaving millions of displaced people in a plight of worsening disease and hunger.

The chief stumbling block was whether Sudan should transition immediately to a civilian-led government or first secure peace and address governance later. UAE diplomat Lana Nusseibeh voiced dismay over the discord, which dashed hopes of issuing a joint communique at the conference.

Sources revealed sharp divisions, with Egypt pushing for recognizing the current military regime and Saudi Arabia aligning with Egypt. The lack of consensus among these influential states leaves Sudan in a precarious situation, as the RSF and army continue their power struggle, complicating peace efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)