Left Menu

Diplomatic Deadlock: Gulf States Clash Over Sudan Peace Efforts

A London conference failed to reach a consensus on ending Sudan's two-year conflict, primarily due to differing views among Gulf States—UAE, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia. The war has displaced millions and caused widespread disease and hunger. The central issue lay in Sudan's governance—civilian-led versus military control.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 21:25 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 21:25 IST
Diplomatic Deadlock: Gulf States Clash Over Sudan Peace Efforts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A major diplomatic conference in London aimed at resolving Sudan's ongoing war ended without agreement due to divisions among Gulf states. Key players such as the UAE, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia were unable to find common ground on Sudan's governance, leaving millions of displaced people in a plight of worsening disease and hunger.

The chief stumbling block was whether Sudan should transition immediately to a civilian-led government or first secure peace and address governance later. UAE diplomat Lana Nusseibeh voiced dismay over the discord, which dashed hopes of issuing a joint communique at the conference.

Sources revealed sharp divisions, with Egypt pushing for recognizing the current military regime and Saudi Arabia aligning with Egypt. The lack of consensus among these influential states leaves Sudan in a precarious situation, as the RSF and army continue their power struggle, complicating peace efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025