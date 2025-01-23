Left Menu

Judge Challenges Trump Pardons as 'Revisionist Myth'

A U.S. judge criticized President Trump's pardons related to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, calling them a 'revisionist myth.' Judge Beryl Howell dismissed charges against two men involved, condemning the pardons that absolved most involved in the attack. Howell argued pardons undermine accountability and invite further lawlessness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 01:57 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 01:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a striking condemnation, U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell on Wednesday criticized President Trump's pardons issued in connection with the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, describing them as perpetuating a 'revisionist myth.' Howell, while dismissing cases against two accused individuals, emphasized that Trump's justifications for pardoning nearly all 1,590 people charged were misguided.

Judge Howell asserted that national reconciliation cannot begin when those disrupting constitutional processes are exalted. Her comments came in stark contrast to a White House statement portraying the pardons as resolving a 'grave national injustice.' The judge warned that such actions could pave the way for further lawlessness.

Though other judges have mostly accepted prosecutors' requests to drop charges, Howell stood firm in her critique. She defended law enforcement's efforts and criticized the lack of accountability following the riot. Her stance highlights ongoing tensions surrounding the events of January 6 and the subsequent legal proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

