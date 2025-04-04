New Probes into Capitol Riot Leak Scandal

Washington D.C.'s leading federal prosecutor announced on Friday the initiation of investigations targeting potential leaks regarding the prosecutions of President Donald Trump's supporters implicated in the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

Interim U.S. Attorney Ed Martin, in an email obtained by Reuters, communicated that the alleged media leaks about evidence in the criminal cases have adversely impacted involved parties, witnesses, and law enforcement officers (LEOs).

The announcement underscores a significant step towards safeguarding the integrity of the judicial process amid high-profile cases concerning the Capitol unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)