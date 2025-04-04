Investigations Launched into Capitol Riot Leak Allegations

Washington, D.C.'s interim U.S. Attorney, Ed Martin, has launched investigations into potential leaks of sensitive information regarding prosecutions of Trump supporters involved in the January 6 Capitol riot. Martin alleged these leaks have harmed involved parties and have been used as misinformation.

The claims were made in an email to Reuters, where Martin criticized the media and partisan use of the information. However, the email lacked specific examples or evidence of such leaks, and Martin's office has yet to provide further comments.

Martin, who once echoed Trump's unfounded claims of electoral fraud, was present at the January 6 events. His office has prosecuted over 1,600 individuals linked to the riot. Despite his controversial alignments with the White House, Martin has assured action against improper targeting within investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)