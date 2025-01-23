Trump Tightens Immigration: A New Era of Enforcement

The Trump administration, in a move that escalates its hardline stance on immigration, has targeted state and local officials resisting federal enforcement efforts. A new memo instructs U.S. prosecutors to consider criminal charges against these officials as part of a sweeping crackdown initiated on Trump's first day in office.

The policy, prompting potential confrontations with sanctuary cities, aligns with a series of executive actions, including increased military presence at the Mexico-U.S. border and expanded deportation powers. Additionally, Trump has dismantled federal DEI programs, signaling his intent to further his cultural agenda.

Public opinion on these measures is starkly divided. A Reuters/Ipsos survey reveals Americans split over mass deportations and reduced asylum opportunities. Amidst these polarizing actions, Trump has reshaped immigration policy, challenging decades-long diversity and access initiatives.

