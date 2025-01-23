Trump Tightens Immigration: A New Era of Enforcement
Trump's administration has intensified its immigration crackdown by targeting state and local officials resisting federal enforcement efforts. With policy shifts, including DEI program shutdowns, Trump's plans have sparked division. The administration is prepared for tougher border security measures, while public opinion remains split over mass deportations.
The Trump administration, in a move that escalates its hardline stance on immigration, has targeted state and local officials resisting federal enforcement efforts. A new memo instructs U.S. prosecutors to consider criminal charges against these officials as part of a sweeping crackdown initiated on Trump's first day in office.
The policy, prompting potential confrontations with sanctuary cities, aligns with a series of executive actions, including increased military presence at the Mexico-U.S. border and expanded deportation powers. Additionally, Trump has dismantled federal DEI programs, signaling his intent to further his cultural agenda.
Public opinion on these measures is starkly divided. A Reuters/Ipsos survey reveals Americans split over mass deportations and reduced asylum opportunities. Amidst these polarizing actions, Trump has reshaped immigration policy, challenging decades-long diversity and access initiatives.
