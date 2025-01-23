Trump Issues Ultimatum to Putin: End War or Face Tariffs
US President Donald Trump warned Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the war in Ukraine or face tariffs and sanctions. Trump, reiterating his good relationship with Putin, stressed the importance of a peace deal. The Biden administration, meanwhile, continues imposing sanctions against Russia.
US President Donald Trump has publicly challenged Russian President Vladimir Putin to cease the war in Ukraine or confront severe economic reprisals, including tariffs and sanctions.
Trump, asserting a history of amiable relations with Putin, insisted that resolving the conflict was crucial. He emphasized the importance of a peace agreement, reiterating his call for negotiations.
The Biden administration has already implemented significant sanctions targeting various Russian industries, including oil and energy, in attempts to undermine Russian financial support for the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
