Uttarakhand Votes: The Push for a Triple-Engine Government

Voters in Uttarakhand gathered at polling stations on Thursday for local body elections. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami urged citizens to support BJP candidates, emphasizing a 'triple-engine government'. Elections span 11 municipal corporations, 43 councils, and 46 Nagar Panchayats, with long queues at polling venues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 11:02 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 11:02 IST
Voting for Uttarakhand Municipal Corporation Elections underway (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
On Thursday, voters across Uttarakhand flocked to polling stations as local body elections commenced. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami made a strong appeal to the electorate, urging them to ensure victory for all BJP candidates to establish what he termed a 'triple-engine government'.

Highlighting the BJP's achievements, Dhami noted that the party has delivered on its promises and is steadfast in its mission to make Uttarakhand a top state in India. He credited the ongoing development to the leadership at both state and central levels, particularly under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Participants in the democratic exercise included Dehradun's mayoral candidate Saurabh Thapliyal, who encouraged residents to cast their votes, underscoring the importance of civic engagement. Extensive lines were observed in cities like Haridwar and Dehradun, as elections took place across 11 municipal corporations, 43 councils, and 46 Nagar Panchayats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

