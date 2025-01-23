Left Menu

Trump Takes Bold Stance Ahead of Davos Speech

U.S. President Donald Trump will address the World Economic Forum remotely, marking his first major speech to international leaders. Since taking office, Trump has enacted controversial policies on immigration, energy production, and international relations, challenging global norms and stirring debate at Davos.

Updated: 23-01-2025 11:34 IST
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 - U.S. President Donald Trump is set to deliver a remote address at the World Economic Forum on Wednesday in Davos, Switzerland, marking his debut speech to a global audience of political and business leaders. The scheduled speech and dialogue are slated for 11 a.m. Eastern time (1600 GMT), though Trump's agenda remains undisclosed.

Trump's early tenure has prominently showcased his nationalist inclinations, with swift actions to curb immigration, bolster domestic energy ventures, and propose hefty tariffs against the European Union, China, Mexico, and Canada stirring international discourse.

Amid these moves, Trump has withdrawn the U.S. from the World Health Organization and the Paris Agreement, and controversially proposed renaming the Gulf of Mexico. Domestically, he has dismantled diversity initiatives, pushing for similar actions in the private sector, raising concerns about the impact on essential business practices discussed at Davos.

