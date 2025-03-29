Left Menu

South Korea and China Unite Against Trade Challenges Amidst U.S. Tariffs

Industry ministers from South Korea and China met to discuss global trade challenges. They agreed on bilateral cooperation amidst upcoming U.S. tariffs impacting their exports. China’s Commerce Minister visited Seoul for further trade talks with South Korea and Japan, highlighting the pressing issues faced by these Asian economies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2025 15:56 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 15:56 IST
South Korea and China Unite Against Trade Challenges Amidst U.S. Tariffs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In response to evolving global trade challenges, industry ministers from South Korea and China met on Saturday, aiming to strengthen their bilateral relationships and collaborate at multinational trade forums, as confirmed by South Korea's industry ministry.

China's Commerce Minister Wang Wentao, in Seoul for a three-way ministerial meeting with South Korea's Ahn Duk-geun and Japan's Trade Minister Yoji Muto, engaged in discussions on trade issues and cooperation in the wake of the changing global trade environment.

This significant diplomatic assembly marks the first meeting between the countries' industry ministers since November 2023. It comes at a critical time when U.S. President Donald Trump has announced tariffs that could substantially impact imports from these Asian nations, prompting concern over exports such as semiconductors and electric vehicle batteries from South Korea.

(With inputs from agencies.)

