Sanjay Raut Urges Bharat Ratna for Balasaheb Thackeray

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut has called for the Bharat Ratna to be awarded to Balasaheb Thackeray on his birth anniversary. Raut criticized PM Modi and Amit Shah for paying homage on social media, arguing for recognition of Thackeray’s contributions to Marathi rights as genuine respect.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 12:09 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 12:09 IST
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Shiv Sena (UBT) Member of Parliament Sanjay Raut on Thursday advocated for Balasaheb Thackeray to receive the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award, on the occasion of his birth anniversary. Raut emphasized Thackeray's legacy in founding Shiv Sena and championing the rights of Marathi people.

In a pointed critique, Raut targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who had paid tribute to Thackeray on social media platform X. According to Raut, genuine homage would be achieved through the conferring of the Bharat Ratna. He accused leaders like Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis of hypocrisy, noting their online tributes to Thackeray after allegedly undermining Shiv Sena, an entity intrinsically linked to Thackeray's legacy.

Raut lauded Thackeray's unique leadership, stating, "Leaders like Balasaheb Thackeray will not be born again in this country. He made common people like us leaders." He further criticized the BJP for perceived attempts to divide the party. The day saw tributes from high-profile leaders, including Modi, Shah, and Maharashtra's Deputy CM, recognizing Thackeray's commitment to public welfare and Indian culture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

