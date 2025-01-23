Cash-for-Votes Allegations Rock Delhi Election Campaign

The political climate in Delhi has heated up with accusations of cash distribution among voters, leveled against both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) by Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit. Despite complaints lodged with the Election Commission, no action has been taken yet.

Dikshit, contesting from New Delhi against AAP's Arvind Kejriwal and BJP's Parvesh Verma, claims that payoffs are rampant, with both parties allegedly doling out cash. Describing an encounter in East Kidwai Nagar, Dikshit told ANI that BJP's Verma was seen handing out goods to residents, and AAP was reportedly offering Rs 1000.

Meanwhile, Verma has countered these claims by alleging that Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and his colleagues were distributing cash and alcohol, using vehicles with Punjab government insignia. Verma has filed a defamation suit against Kejriwal and Mann, stating these allegations harm his reputation.

AAP retaliated by accusing Verma of disrespecting Punjabis, with Kejriwal emphasizing the community's sacrifices and contributions to Delhi. The electoral battle between AAP, BJP, and Congress is underway, with voting slated for February 5.

(With inputs from agencies.)