BJP's Tarun Chugh Criticizes Farooq Abdullah Over Saif Ali Khan Assault Remarks
BJP leader Tarun Chugh condemned Farooq Abdullah for his comments on Saif Ali Khan's attack, accusing him of vote bank politics. Chugh also criticized Abdullah's comments likening 'Pravasi Bharatiya' to Bangladeshi infiltrators and questioned his stance toward the global Indian community.
In a fierce political exchange, BJP leader Tarun Chugh on Thursday targeted National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah regarding his statements on the recent assault of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan. Chugh criticized Abdullah's remarks that compared 'Pravasi Bharatiya' to Bangladeshi infiltrators, accusing him of indulging in vote bank politics.
Chugh contended that Abdullah's comments disrespected the global Indian diaspora and called into question Abdullah's support for alleged infiltrators. He claimed that Abdullah's views reflected the mindset of the entire INDI Alliance.
Abdullah, addressing media on Wednesday, condemned the attack on Khan and stated it was unfair to blame an entire nation for an individual's actions. Meanwhile, Khan was discharged from Lilavati Hospital after an intruder, identified as Mohd Shariful Islam Shehzad, stabbed him in a confrontation at his residence.
