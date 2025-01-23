Shiv Sena UBT Demands Bharat Ratna for Bal Thackeray
Shiv Sena (UBT) seeks Bharat Ratna for founder Bal Thackeray, criticizing past recipients. Ahead of his centenary, leaders argue Thackeray's pivotal role in promoting Hindutva deserves recognition. MP Arvind Sawant emphasizes Thackeray's influence. Rival Shiv Sena, led by Eknath Shinde, dismissed as ineffective by UBT leader Raut.
The Shiv Sena (UBT) has called for the bestowal of Bharat Ratna upon its founder, the late Bal Thackeray. The demand was prominently voiced by Sanjay Raut during Thackeray's 99th birth anniversary celebrations, questioning the accolades conferred on numerous recent recipients believed undeserving by the Shiv Sena (UBT).
Raut argued that before Thackeray's birth centenary arrives, India should honor the man hailed as the nation’s 'Hindu-hriday Samrat.' Both Raut and fellow party member Arvind Sawant stressed Thackeray's critical impact on Hindutva ideology, stating it is imperative for the BJP-led government to recognize him.
Meanwhile, Raut criticized the rival faction led by Eknath Shinde, comparing it to ineffective 'Chinese firecrackers.' He maintained that the legitimate Shiv Sena remains with the Thackeray family, headquartered at 'Matoshri,' contrasting with the BJP’s alleged support for substandard counterparts.
