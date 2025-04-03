Uddhav Thackeray Slams BJP Over Waqf Bill, Defends Hindutva Legacy

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray has launched a scathing critique of the BJP following the passage of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill. He accuses the ruling party of targeting Waqf board lands under the guise of reform, potentially extending this focus to lands belonging to temples, churches, and gurudwaras. Thackeray argues that the bill is part of a fraudulent agenda to redistribute these lands to benefit industrialists.

During a press conference, Thackeray defended his party's stance, rejecting accusations from the BJP and Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena that he has moved away from Hindutva and the principles of his party's founder, Bal Thackeray. Thackeray questioned the link between the Waqf Bill and Hindutva, arguing that it provides no clear advantage to Hindus.

Thackeray further criticized the BJP for fuelling Hindu-Muslim tensions despite its success in securing a third term at the Centre. He called for transparency and open discussions in Parliament about critical issues, such as the impact of US tariffs on India. Thackeray also challenged the BJP's ideological consistency, pointing out historical pro-religion land policies endorsed by Bal Thackeray.

(With inputs from agencies.)