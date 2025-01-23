Kejriwal's Pledge: AAP's Mission to Eradicate Unemployment in Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal, national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has vowed to put an end to unemployment in Delhi. Speaking on Thursday, he assured the youth that generating employment will be his foremost priority for the next five years, with his team already undertaking strategic planning to tackle this challenge.

Kejriwal highlighted the progress made by his government over the past decade in key sectors like education, healthcare, and infrastructure. Yet, he expressed concern over the educated youth who remain jobless, leading to adverse societal impacts. He emphasized the continued importance of vital services but placed job creation as the focal point of AAP's agenda.

The AAP leader underlined his confidence in a well-qualified team, including prominent figures like Atishi and Manish Sisodia, to spearhead the mission against unemployment. As Delhi approaches its assembly elections on February 5, Kejriwal aims to replicate past electoral successes, despite the strong competition from BJP and a declining Congress.

(With inputs from agencies.)