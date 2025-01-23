Goa CM Pramod Sawant Seeks PM Modi's Guidance for State's Progress
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other key leaders in Delhi to discuss the state's development. He expressed gratitude for their support and pushed for more financial allocations from the 16th Finance Commission to aid Goa's growth.
In a bid to accelerate Goa's development, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi, where he sought guidance and expressed gratitude for the central government's support. According to the CM's Office, the meeting aimed to boost the coastal state's progress.
During his visit, Sawant also engaged with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP president J P Nadda, and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Seetharaman. These discussions focused on sharing Goa's governmental initiatives and seeking advice to bolster the state's development agenda.
A key highlight of Sawant's diplomatic engagements was his meeting with the finance minister, where he reiterated Goa's demand for a larger share in the 'devolution of taxes' from the 16th Finance Commission, a proposal critical to the state's growth strategy.
