BJP's Commitment to Lado Lakshmi Yojana: Fulfilling Promises in Haryana

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced that the BJP government is committed to implementing the Lado Lakshmi Yojana, as promised in their manifesto. The scheme pledges Rs 2,100 monthly financial assistance for women, aligning with the party's re-election promise for the 2024 Haryana polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 23-01-2025 15:46 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 15:46 IST
  • India

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini reaffirmed the BJP government's commitment to implementing the Lado Lakshmi Yojana, a key manifesto promise. Saini stated that comprehensive planning is underway for the scheme, which offers Rs 2,100 in monthly financial assistance to women.

Saini further emphasized the government's dedication to fulfilling its promises, highlighting the party's third consecutive term win in Haryana. The scheme, crucial to their re-election campaign for the October 2024 polls, is poised for discussion in the upcoming Budget Session.

Addressing the media during a Cabinet meeting, Saini assured that budgetary provisions for the initiative are a priority, demonstrating the BJP's consistent track record in delivering electoral pledges.

