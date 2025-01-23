BJP's Commitment to Lado Lakshmi Yojana: Fulfilling Promises in Haryana

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini reaffirmed the BJP government's commitment to implementing the Lado Lakshmi Yojana, a key manifesto promise. Saini stated that comprehensive planning is underway for the scheme, which offers Rs 2,100 in monthly financial assistance to women.

Saini further emphasized the government's dedication to fulfilling its promises, highlighting the party's third consecutive term win in Haryana. The scheme, crucial to their re-election campaign for the October 2024 polls, is poised for discussion in the upcoming Budget Session.

Addressing the media during a Cabinet meeting, Saini assured that budgetary provisions for the initiative are a priority, demonstrating the BJP's consistent track record in delivering electoral pledges.

