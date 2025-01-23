Left Menu

Merz Proposes Strict Measures to Tackle Illegal Migration

German opposition leader Friedrich Merz proposes stricter measures against illegal migration following a violent attack by an Afghan asylum seeker. His plan includes permanent border controls, halting illegal entries, and revising EU asylum law. Merz aims to enhance facilities for migrant detention and reshape Germany's migration policy.

  • Country:
  • Germany

German opposition leader Friedrich Merz has unveiled a series of stringent proposals to curb illegal migration. This move follows a shocking incident involving an Afghan asylum seeker accused of a knife attack on young children in Aschaffenburg.

Merz, who leads the conservative Christian Democrats and is a leading candidate for the upcoming chancellorship, criticized Germany's existing asylum policies. He described the situation as a consequence of a decade of flawed migration policies.

His recommendations include reinstating permanent controls at German borders, halting illegal entries, adjusting national laws to compensate for 'dysfunctional' EU asylum regulations, and expanding facilities for migrant detention. These measures aim to overhaul Germany's approach to migration management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

