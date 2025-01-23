Merz Proposes Strict Measures to Tackle Illegal Migration

German opposition leader Friedrich Merz has unveiled a series of stringent proposals to curb illegal migration. This move follows a shocking incident involving an Afghan asylum seeker accused of a knife attack on young children in Aschaffenburg.

Merz, who leads the conservative Christian Democrats and is a leading candidate for the upcoming chancellorship, criticized Germany's existing asylum policies. He described the situation as a consequence of a decade of flawed migration policies.

His recommendations include reinstating permanent controls at German borders, halting illegal entries, adjusting national laws to compensate for 'dysfunctional' EU asylum regulations, and expanding facilities for migrant detention. These measures aim to overhaul Germany's approach to migration management.

