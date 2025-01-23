Political Tensions Escalate in Pakistan as Imran Khan Halts Talks

In a significant political development, Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan has terminated discussions with the government. This move follows a recent court verdict sentencing him to 14 years in prison on corruption charges, as confirmed by his party's chairman Gohar Khan.

The reconciliation effort, initiated late last year, aimed to quell political tensions in Pakistan following Khan's removal from office. The graft case, involving land deals between Khan and a real estate developer, is the largest he faces in terms of financial misconduct.

Khan's decision to cut off talks comes after the government's failure to meet a seven-day deadline imposed by him. His Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party demands accountability through judicial commissions for the series of events that led to his arrest and the ensuing protests, which could impede the nation's economic recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)