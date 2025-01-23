Fico's Strategy to Curb Potential Government Overthrows
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico announced plans for preventive measures in response to potential risks posed by public protests, which officials fear could escalate into attempts to overthrow the government.
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico announced on Thursday that his government is preparing preventive strategies to tackle potential threats from public protests.
State officials have voiced concerns that these protests might escalate into efforts to topple the government.
The announcement underscores the administration's approach to maintaining order amid growing unrest.
