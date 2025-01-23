Left Menu

Italy's Highest Court to Deliver Verdict on Amanda Knox's Slander Case

Italy's top court will rule on Amanda Knox's slander conviction, the last part of a lengthy legal saga tied to the 2007 murder of British student Meredith Kercher. Knox was sentenced for falsely accusing bar owner Patrick Lumumba. The verdict is anticipated on Thursday evening.

Italy's highest court is set to make a pivotal decision regarding Amanda Knox's slander conviction on Thursday, marking the final chapter in a legal drama that has spanned nearly twenty years. The case originates from the 2007 murder of Knox's British flatmate Meredith Kercher.

Last year, an appeals court in Florence sentenced Knox to three years for falsely accusing Congolese bar owner Patrick Lumumba of the crime, a verdict that Knox seeks to overturn. Although Knox, now 37, will not attend the Rome session, she remains determined to clear her name, asserting her innocence on social media.

Patrick Lumumba, initially detained in 2007, anticipates a conviction upholding, citing Knox's lack of apology. The case has intrigued media worldwide and spawned numerous books and films, with Rudy Guede serving time for Kercher's murder, where he was said to have acted with others.

