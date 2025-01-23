Left Menu

Survivors' Reflections: Auschwitz's Enduring Echoes

Teresa Regula and Janina Iwanska, survivors of Auschwitz, recount their harrowing experiences. Teresa, a Jewish survivor, recalls her first pain as her hair was shaved, while Catholic survivor Janina remembers the smell of burning bodies. Both reflect on their childless lives and the horrors they endured, as Auschwitz's liberation anniversary approaches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 17:26 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 17:26 IST
Survivors' Reflections: Auschwitz's Enduring Echoes

As the 80th anniversary of Auschwitz's liberation by Soviet forces approaches, survivors Teresa Regula and Janina Iwanska recount their harrowing ordeals. Teresa, now 96, remembers the pain of being shaved upon her arrival at the Nazi death camp as a teenager.

Regula's journey from Krakow to Auschwitz was marked by tragedy as her mother was executed at Plaszow, and she later learned her father was mistakenly killed by Russian forces. Now a retired sociologist, the memories she once repressed have resurfaced, shaping a life with profound scars.

At 94, Janina Iwanska reflects on her time in Auschwitz, recalling the pervasive odor of burning bodies and her childlessness. Arrival on a freight train marked the start of her grim tenure, yet hope prevailed as U.S. forces liberated her from Ravensbruck on May 2, 1945. Her story resonates as she prepares to speak to an international audience, including notable political figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025