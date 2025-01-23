Left Menu

Allegations of Corruption Rock AAP-Led Delhi Government Ahead of Elections

Congress candidate Sandeep Dikshit accused the Delhi government of corruption in procuring essential medical supplies during COVID-19. A writ petition alleges that 80-90% of the budget for critical medicines was misused. Amid these allegations, BJP also questioned the financial gains of AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal during the pandemic.

In a significant development leading up to the Delhi Assembly elections, Congress candidate Sandeep Dikshit has levelled serious accusations against the Aam Aadmi Party-led government. He alleged that during the COVID-19 crisis, a major scam occurred in the procurement of essential medical supplies, with 80-90% of funds being gobbled up by a handful of companies.

The allegations are backed by a writ petition filed in court, which highlights the lack of proper medical equipment distribution. Dikshit claimed that contracts for 4,000 oxygen concentrators resulted in only 500 being delivered, potentially adding to the death toll of COVID patients in critical need of resources.

Adding fuel to the fire, Bharatiya Janata Party Delhi Chief Virendra Sachdeva alleged a 40% rise in income for AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal during the pandemic. As the February 5 elections approach, opposition parties are pressing Kejriwal for answers on these controversial financial claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

