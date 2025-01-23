Left Menu

Bloomberg Steps Up: Filling the U.S. Gap in Global Climate Funding

Michael Bloomberg's philanthropy is stepping in to fill the funding gap left by the U.S. withdrawal from international climate agreements. Bloomberg pledges to ensure the U.S. meets its climate obligations by working with various entities, covering the required contribution to the UNFCCC's budget.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 18:06 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 18:06 IST
Bloomberg Steps Up: Filling the U.S. Gap in Global Climate Funding

Michael Bloomberg's philanthropy arm is addressing the financial void left by the United States' departure from international climate agreements under President Donald Trump. Bloomberg Philanthropies will fund the U.S. contribution to the U.N. climate body's budget, as announced on Thursday.

Amid federal climate policy rollback, Bloomberg has vowed to collaborate with states, cities, and corporations to uphold America's global climate commitments. His organization pledges to cover the U.S.'s annual obligation to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

Bloomberg's funding comes at a critical time when the UNFCCC faces a budget shortfall threatening climate initiatives worldwide. U.N. climate chief Simon Stiell praised Bloomberg's leadership, highlighting a renewed effort by U.S. entities to recommit to international climate cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025