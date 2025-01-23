Left Menu

Kejriwal Takes a Swipe at UP Power Cuts

AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal criticized Uttar Pradesh's power issues while lauding his own efforts in providing uninterrupted electricity in Delhi. He made these remarks during a campaign rally, drawing a comparison with UP's 'double-engine' BJP governance, questioning its effectiveness in addressing power cuts.

Updated: 23-01-2025 18:56 IST
Arvind Kejriwal, the Aam Aadmi Party leader, used a campaign platform on Thursday to challenge Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over persistent power cuts in the state.

Speaking at a public meeting in Delhi's Hari Nagar, Kejriwal highlighted his government's success in ensuring a consistent electricity supply in the capital, claiming Delhi residents have 24-hour access since his administration's two-term tenure began.

Contrasting this with Uttar Pradesh's 'double-engine' BJP administration, he questioned the effectiveness of their decade-long rule in resolving power outages. Kejriwal plans additional campaign meetings in other areas of west Delhi as the February 5 Assembly elections approach.

