Kejriwal Takes a Swipe at UP Power Cuts

Arvind Kejriwal, the Aam Aadmi Party leader, used a campaign platform on Thursday to challenge Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over persistent power cuts in the state.

Speaking at a public meeting in Delhi's Hari Nagar, Kejriwal highlighted his government's success in ensuring a consistent electricity supply in the capital, claiming Delhi residents have 24-hour access since his administration's two-term tenure began.

Contrasting this with Uttar Pradesh's 'double-engine' BJP administration, he questioned the effectiveness of their decade-long rule in resolving power outages. Kejriwal plans additional campaign meetings in other areas of west Delhi as the February 5 Assembly elections approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)