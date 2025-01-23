Left Menu

Election Rivalry Intensifies: BJP vs AAP in Kalkaji

In a heated clash ahead of the Delhi elections, BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri accuses AAP's Atishi of filing false complaints, while Atishi accuses BJP of hooliganism, calling for Election Commission action. The allegations have heightened tensions in the Kalkaji constituency as voting approaches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 18:57 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 18:57 IST
Election Rivalry Intensifies: BJP vs AAP in Kalkaji
BJP candidate Ramesh Bidhuri (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic twist leading up to the Delhi Assembly elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Kalkaji, Ramesh Bidhuri, has lodged a complaint against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Atishi. Bidhuri accuses Atishi of filing false complaints and using undue influence on administrative officials. He claims Atishi has deployed paid workers from other constituencies, causing disruptions and troublesome behavior against BJP's campaigners.

Bidhuri insists that these actions are unsubstantiated by credible evidence, pointing out a recent incident where Atishi allegedly filed a spurious complaint against one of his supporters, alongside circulating a manipulated video meant to defame him. These alleged maneuvers, Bidhuri argues, breach the BNS, 2024 provisions, prompting his appeal for action against Atishi and her team.

In response, Atishi has accused the BJP of fostering an atmosphere of intimidation in Kalkaji, accusing Bidhuri and his allies of resorting to 'hooliganism' rather than electioneering. Asserting her position, Atishi demands that the Election Commission of India takes prompt action. With the polls set for February 5 and results on February 8, the political temperature in Delhi continues to soar with this fierce three-way contest involving AAP, BJP, and Congress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025