Election Rivalry Intensifies: BJP vs AAP in Kalkaji

In a dramatic twist leading up to the Delhi Assembly elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Kalkaji, Ramesh Bidhuri, has lodged a complaint against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Atishi. Bidhuri accuses Atishi of filing false complaints and using undue influence on administrative officials. He claims Atishi has deployed paid workers from other constituencies, causing disruptions and troublesome behavior against BJP's campaigners.

Bidhuri insists that these actions are unsubstantiated by credible evidence, pointing out a recent incident where Atishi allegedly filed a spurious complaint against one of his supporters, alongside circulating a manipulated video meant to defame him. These alleged maneuvers, Bidhuri argues, breach the BNS, 2024 provisions, prompting his appeal for action against Atishi and her team.

In response, Atishi has accused the BJP of fostering an atmosphere of intimidation in Kalkaji, accusing Bidhuri and his allies of resorting to 'hooliganism' rather than electioneering. Asserting her position, Atishi demands that the Election Commission of India takes prompt action. With the polls set for February 5 and results on February 8, the political temperature in Delhi continues to soar with this fierce three-way contest involving AAP, BJP, and Congress.

(With inputs from agencies.)