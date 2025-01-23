Left Menu

Shift in Allegiances Ahead of Delhi Elections: Guru Ravidas Janmotsav Committee Joins BJP

In a significant political move, Guru Ravidas Janmotsav Committee president Brahm Prakash Bulaki, accompanied by AAP and Congress members, has joined the BJP. Criticizing the Kejriwal government for its perceived failures, Bulaki commended the Modi administration for its efforts supporting marginalized communities.

Updated: 23-01-2025 19:46 IST
In a strategic realignment before the Delhi Assembly elections, Guru Ravidas Janmotsav Committee president Brahm Prakash Bulaki, along with members from the AAP and Congress, announced their induction into the BJP.

At a procession honoring Guru Ravidas, Bulaki openly criticized the Kejriwal government, claiming it has lagged in delivering fundamental development and education to underprivileged groups over the past decade. In contrast, he commended the Modi administration for its commitment to empowering backward communities.

The procession spanned from the Red Fort to Karol Bagh. BJP state president Virendra Sachdeva took the opportunity to allege corruption within the Kejriwal government, referencing controversies over the 'Sheesh Mahal', liquor policies, and more. Prominent leaders, including AAP's Uma Bhogal and Rahul Tanwar, also switched allegiances, joining the BJP.

