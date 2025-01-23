Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Rahul Gandhi's Post on Netaji's Death Date

TMC leader Kunal Ghosh and BJP's Sukanta Majumdar criticized Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for his social media post mentioning an incorrect death date for Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. They demanded a correction and apology, accusing Gandhi of disrespect towards the freedom fighter.

23-01-2025
TMC leader Kunal Ghosh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

TMC leader Kunal Ghosh on Thursday accused Congress MP Rahul Gandhi of disrespecting Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose by inaccurately suggesting a death date in a social media post. Ghosh called the mistake 'wrong' and 'unacceptable,' urging Gandhi to amend his remarks during a media interaction.

The controversy erupted when Gandhi shared images on social media to mark Netaji's 128th birth anniversary, mistakenly mentioning August 18, 1945, as the date of death. This date remains a contested subject among Netaji's ardent supporters.

Adding to the uproar, Union Minister and BJP leader Sukanta Majumdar castigated Gandhi, demanding a public apology within 24 hours. Majumdar vehemently rejected the claim and encouraged Netaji's followers to voice their dissent. He emphasized the absence of irrefutable evidence regarding Netaji's death and criticized Gandhi for making such assertions while holding a significant public office.

(With inputs from agencies.)

