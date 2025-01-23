Controversy Erupts Over Rahul Gandhi's Post on Netaji's Death Date

TMC leader Kunal Ghosh on Thursday accused Congress MP Rahul Gandhi of disrespecting Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose by inaccurately suggesting a death date in a social media post. Ghosh called the mistake 'wrong' and 'unacceptable,' urging Gandhi to amend his remarks during a media interaction.

The controversy erupted when Gandhi shared images on social media to mark Netaji's 128th birth anniversary, mistakenly mentioning August 18, 1945, as the date of death. This date remains a contested subject among Netaji's ardent supporters.

Adding to the uproar, Union Minister and BJP leader Sukanta Majumdar castigated Gandhi, demanding a public apology within 24 hours. Majumdar vehemently rejected the claim and encouraged Netaji's followers to voice their dissent. He emphasized the absence of irrefutable evidence regarding Netaji's death and criticized Gandhi for making such assertions while holding a significant public office.

