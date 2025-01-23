BJP's Delhi Roadshow: Dhami Takes Charge

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami spearheaded the BJP campaign in Delhi on Thursday, featuring prominently in a roadshow across Palam and Delhi Cantt constituencies. The events aimed at bolstering support ahead of the February 5 Assembly elections.

In Palam, BJP's Kuldeep Solanki is up against AAP's Joginder Solanki and Congress' Mange Ram Solanki. Meanwhile, in Delhi Cantt, BJP candidate Bhuvan Tanwar confronts AAP's incumbent MLA Virender Kadian and Congress' Pradeep Kumar Upmanyu.

During the Delhi Cantt roadshow, Dhami accused the AAP government of failing to address major issues over the past decade, citing clean water shortages and corruption. He pledged a 'double-engine government' with effective central scheme implementations. Delhi voters will cast their ballots on February 5, with results announced on February 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)