Left Menu

Trump's Impact at Davos: A New Era of Economic Nationalism

U.S. President Donald Trump is set to deliver a significant speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, engaging with global business leaders amid major policy shifts. His proposals on tariffs, immigration, and other issues have sparked global debate, affecting international relations and business strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 20:32 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 20:32 IST
Trump's Impact at Davos: A New Era of Economic Nationalism
Trump

President Donald Trump will deliver a crucial address remotely at the World Economic Forum in Davos, engaging with influential business executives. Key figures, such as the CEOs of Bank of America and Blackstone Group, will join the dialogue, eager for Trump's insights on international tariffs and economic policies.

This marks Trump's first significant speech to global business and political leaders, scheduled for 11 a.m. Eastern time. Discussions are expected to cover his import tariff threats starting in February, as his nationalist policies continue to unfold just days after his inauguration.

Trump's actions, including withdrawing from the Paris climate accord and the WHO, and controversial domestic measures, have drawn mixed reactions worldwide. Business leaders in Davos, facing rapid policy changes, seek clarity on maintaining essential diversity initiatives that Trump aims to dismantle within the U.S. government and private sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025