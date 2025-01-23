Trump's Impact at Davos: A New Era of Economic Nationalism

President Donald Trump will deliver a crucial address remotely at the World Economic Forum in Davos, engaging with influential business executives. Key figures, such as the CEOs of Bank of America and Blackstone Group, will join the dialogue, eager for Trump's insights on international tariffs and economic policies.

This marks Trump's first significant speech to global business and political leaders, scheduled for 11 a.m. Eastern time. Discussions are expected to cover his import tariff threats starting in February, as his nationalist policies continue to unfold just days after his inauguration.

Trump's actions, including withdrawing from the Paris climate accord and the WHO, and controversial domestic measures, have drawn mixed reactions worldwide. Business leaders in Davos, facing rapid policy changes, seek clarity on maintaining essential diversity initiatives that Trump aims to dismantle within the U.S. government and private sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)