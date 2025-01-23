Trump's Impact at Davos: A New Era of Economic Nationalism
U.S. President Donald Trump is set to deliver a significant speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, engaging with global business leaders amid major policy shifts. His proposals on tariffs, immigration, and other issues have sparked global debate, affecting international relations and business strategies.
President Donald Trump will deliver a crucial address remotely at the World Economic Forum in Davos, engaging with influential business executives. Key figures, such as the CEOs of Bank of America and Blackstone Group, will join the dialogue, eager for Trump's insights on international tariffs and economic policies.
This marks Trump's first significant speech to global business and political leaders, scheduled for 11 a.m. Eastern time. Discussions are expected to cover his import tariff threats starting in February, as his nationalist policies continue to unfold just days after his inauguration.
Trump's actions, including withdrawing from the Paris climate accord and the WHO, and controversial domestic measures, have drawn mixed reactions worldwide. Business leaders in Davos, facing rapid policy changes, seek clarity on maintaining essential diversity initiatives that Trump aims to dismantle within the U.S. government and private sector.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Business Leaders Unite in Delhi: Maha Panchayat to Tackle Key Industry Challenges
Fed Officials Cautious on Inflation Amid Trump Era Policy Shifts
Future of Ukraine's Defense: Navigating U.S. Policy Shifts
SA to Highlight Economic Progress and Challenges at 2025 World Economic Forum Meeting
Danish Business Leaders and Prime Minister Prepare for Greenland Trade Talks