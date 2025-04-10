India Navigates Tariff Turbulence Amid US Trade Policy Shifts

The United States has decided to pause the implementation of reciprocal tariffs for 90 days on most nations, including India, as the global trade dynamics continue to shift. This development is being keenly observed by aluminium producers, according to industry analysts.

India's steel exports to the US only constitute a minor portion of its aluminum output and total exports. However, analysts emphasize the importance of protecting the Indian domestic market from potential dumping by countries like China and those in the Middle East.

Despite the temporary halt, US President Donald Trump has increased tariffs on Chinese imports to 125%, leaving the existing 10% tariff from April unaffected. Additionally, the broader 26% import duty imposed on India remains unchanged. The aluminium industry, already burdened by prior tariffs, faces ongoing challenges amid these complex trade measures.

