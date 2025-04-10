Left Menu

India Navigates Tariff Turbulence Amid US Trade Policy Shifts

The US has paused reciprocal tariffs affecting many nations, including India, for 90 days. This move comes as India's aluminium sector monitors potential risks from tariff policies. Despite the pause, existing tariffs remain in place. Industry analysts emphasize vigilance against potential market dumping from nations like China.

New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2025 15:48 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The United States has decided to pause the implementation of reciprocal tariffs for 90 days on most nations, including India, as the global trade dynamics continue to shift. This development is being keenly observed by aluminium producers, according to industry analysts.

India's steel exports to the US only constitute a minor portion of its aluminum output and total exports. However, analysts emphasize the importance of protecting the Indian domestic market from potential dumping by countries like China and those in the Middle East.

Despite the temporary halt, US President Donald Trump has increased tariffs on Chinese imports to 125%, leaving the existing 10% tariff from April unaffected. Additionally, the broader 26% import duty imposed on India remains unchanged. The aluminium industry, already burdened by prior tariffs, faces ongoing challenges amid these complex trade measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

