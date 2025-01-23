CPI(M) Embraces New Leadership in Tripura

The CPI(M) in Tripura announced on Thursday that it has inducted new faces into leadership roles, with over 25% of positions filled by fresh candidates across different organizational levels.

CPI(M) state secretary Jitendra Chaudhury revealed that 25.68% of branch secretaries and over one-third of local committee secretaries are new appointments. Furthermore, two-thirds of sub-division secretaries and six out of eight district committee secretaries have also been refreshed.

This renewal process, initiated in 2015, is aimed at equipping the party to tackle future challenges. During recent organizational elections, a significant number of new leaders emerged. Upcoming state conferences will include 411 delegates starting January 29, featuring notable addresses by Prakash Karat amid rallied planned despite denied permissions at original venues.

