Left Menu

CPI(M) Embraces New Leadership in Tripura

The CPI(M) in Tripura has introduced over 25% new faces in leadership roles at various organizational levels. The initiative, which began in 2015, aims to fortify the party against future challenges. The new leadership includes fresh talent in branch, local, subdivision, and district committees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 23-01-2025 21:41 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 21:41 IST
CPI(M) Embraces New Leadership in Tripura
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The CPI(M) in Tripura announced on Thursday that it has inducted new faces into leadership roles, with over 25% of positions filled by fresh candidates across different organizational levels.

CPI(M) state secretary Jitendra Chaudhury revealed that 25.68% of branch secretaries and over one-third of local committee secretaries are new appointments. Furthermore, two-thirds of sub-division secretaries and six out of eight district committee secretaries have also been refreshed.

This renewal process, initiated in 2015, is aimed at equipping the party to tackle future challenges. During recent organizational elections, a significant number of new leaders emerged. Upcoming state conferences will include 411 delegates starting January 29, featuring notable addresses by Prakash Karat amid rallied planned despite denied permissions at original venues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025