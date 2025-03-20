Left Menu

Goa Start-Ups Thrive: New Ideas Presented to Empowered Committee

Six new companies showcased their business ideas to an empowered committee in Goa, aimed at strengthening the state's start-up ecosystem. The meeting, led by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, evaluated applications for startup incentives under various schemes, including the central government's seed fund and co-working space subsidies.

In a strategic move to bolster Goa's burgeoning start-up ecosystem, six innovative companies pitched their business ideas to an empowered committee on Thursday. The meeting, held at Mantralaya, Porvorim, was led by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and aimed to evaluate the applications for funding and incentives.

The committee, which acts as the apex decision-making body for the Goa Startup Policy, focused on assessing the business concepts and sanctioning support under various government schemes. This initiative highlights the government's efforts to foster entrepreneurship in the region.

Among the applications considered, 11 start-ups sought assistance through the Co-working Space Subsidy, while two applied for the Salary Subsidy scheme. These measures are designed to create a more supportive environment for start-ups to thrive in Goa's dynamic economy.

