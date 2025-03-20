Maharashtra Congress Intervenes: Committee to Address Nagpur Unrest
Maharashtra Congress chief Harshvardhan Sapkal has formed a committee to visit Nagpur's riot-affected areas. The unrest, sparked by rumors of a religious incident, led to violence and injuries. AICC leaders have been tasked with assessing the situation and promoting peace and harmony.
Maharashtra Congress chief Harshvardhan Sapkal has responded to the recent unrest in Nagpur by establishing a committee to assess the situation on the ground. The city witnessed large-scale violence and arson after rumors of a religious incident spread, prompting a backlash from some groups.
The committee, led by AICC in charge of Goa Manikrao Thakare and other senior leaders, aims to visit the affected areas, speak with locals, and help restore calm. Nagpur district congress chief Vikas Thakare has been appointed as the convenor, with AICC Secretary Praful Gudade Patil acting as coordinator.
The violence, which injured 33 police personnel, is being investigated by authorities. Key accused Fahim Khan and five others face charges of sedition and spreading misinformation. The police have since relaxed curfew measures as the situation stabilizes.
